Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $53.15 Million in Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) Stock

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,149,000. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for 2.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 11.30% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of CQQQ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,330. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

