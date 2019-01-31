Vantage Energy Acquisition (VEAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.28

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition by 500.0% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 599,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 499,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition by 97.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 140,025 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition by 273.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEAC)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

