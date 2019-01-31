Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,737,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,272,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,047,000 after purchasing an additional 884,531 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,832.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 354,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 352,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,972,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $104.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/vanguard-value-etf-vtv-shares-sold-by-parsec-financial-management-inc.html.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.