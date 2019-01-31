Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

