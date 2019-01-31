Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $89.57.

