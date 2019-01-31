Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stake Lessened by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,536,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after buying an additional 3,484,133 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,069.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,438,000 after buying an additional 2,652,176 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,588,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after buying an additional 2,205,947 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,004,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,033,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,954,000 after buying an additional 1,318,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

