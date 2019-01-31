VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 162.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OIH. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $17.10 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $29.86.

