ValuEngine Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Hold

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 456,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,894.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 921,053 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,496,056.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,164,106 shares of company stock worth $22,150,897 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 144.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

