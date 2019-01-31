Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $3,927,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,567 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Shares of WYNN traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.21. 117,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $202.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

