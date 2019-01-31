Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.06. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.03 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/valeo-financial-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-advanced-drainage-systems-inc-wms.html.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.