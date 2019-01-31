Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBA opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $831.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

In other news, CEO Willing L. Biddle bought 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $644,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

