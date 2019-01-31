Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Universal Forest Products reported sales of $966.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Forest Products.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 111.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 77.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

