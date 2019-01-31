United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in United Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.54.

UTX stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

