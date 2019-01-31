United Rentals, Inc. (URI) EVP Dale A. Asplund Sells 11,245 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

URI opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $190.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 381,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 95,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 682,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,697,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,219.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.09.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

