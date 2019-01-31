United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 20,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $128.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

