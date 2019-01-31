United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €40.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.14 ($64.12).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €35.08 ($40.79) on Monday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

