United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €40.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Internet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.14 ($64.12).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €35.08 ($40.79) on Monday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

