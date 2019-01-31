Unit (UNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of Unit stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.90. Unit has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $220.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Unit had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unit will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unit by 1,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unit by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

