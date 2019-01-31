Unit (UNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.
Shares of Unit stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.90. Unit has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unit by 1,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unit by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Unit Company Profile
Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.
See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.