Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Raised by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $160.82 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

