Unilever (UNIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNIA. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.40 ($63.26) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.49 ($58.71).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

