UBS Group Trims RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Target Price to GBX 550

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report issued on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 597 ($7.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 657 ($8.58) in a research report on Monday, October 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 705 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 644.75 ($8.42).

LON RSA opened at GBX 527.20 ($6.89) on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 568.50 ($7.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

