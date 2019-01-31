U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,832,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,488,000 after acquiring an additional 644,496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,466,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 937,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

USB stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 19,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,040,610.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,091.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $337,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,041 shares of company stock worth $11,672,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/u-s-bancorp-usb-shares-sold-by-heritage-wealth-advisors.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.