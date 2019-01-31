Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.75-6.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.75-6.10 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister bought 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.01 per share, with a total value of $400,094.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $27,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Vertical Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/tyson-foods-tsn-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.