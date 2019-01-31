Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,686 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,479 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 359,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,780. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,686 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/trust-co-of-vermont-purchases-2686-shares-of-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.