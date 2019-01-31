Trust Co. of Vermont Has $658,000 Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Paper were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

International Paper stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,130. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/trust-co-of-vermont-has-658000-holdings-in-international-paper-co-ip.html.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.