Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Zide acquired 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $511,624.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,129.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry J. Niziolek acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,693.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,708 shares of company stock worth $1,753,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 248,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 4,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $84.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

