TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Trading Up 5.4%

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 2,151,044 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,806,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $14.00 target price on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,632,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,341 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Trading Up 5.4%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/tri-pointe-group-tph-trading-up-5-4.html.

About TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.