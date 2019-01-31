TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Shares Sold by Mcclain Value Management LLC

Mcclain Value Management LLC cut its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods accounts for approximately 5.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $206,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,799. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

