TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stake Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total value of $5,181,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

TDG traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.83. 5,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,602. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $268.40 and a one year high of $387.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Stake Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-stake-boosted-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.