TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,456,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,794,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 140.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,082 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,280,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 266,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares during the period.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $385.06 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.40 and a 12 month high of $387.95. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-shares-bought-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.