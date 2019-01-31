Traders Sell Shares of Twilio (TWLO) on Strength (TWLO)

Traders sold shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $186.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $288.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $101.25 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Twilio had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Twilio traded up $7.50 for the day and closed at $111.32

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Get Twilio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $2,168,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,261 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $340,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,268. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Twilio by 4,157.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after buying an additional 1,468,820 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $80,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Twilio by 1,234.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 974,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after buying an additional 901,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Twilio by 684.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after buying an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/traders-sell-shares-of-twilio-twlo-on-strength-twlo.html.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.