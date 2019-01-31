Traders Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Investors sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $70.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $47.40

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $2,628,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,788 shares of company stock worth $15,482,157. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

