Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $143.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $206.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.08 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $61.97

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 78,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,836,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 147,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

