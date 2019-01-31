Traders Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00. $2,998.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3,813.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $814.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $48.30 for the day and closed at $1,718.73
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (down previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,117.01.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,651. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66.
Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
