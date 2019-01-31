Traders Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00. $2,998.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3,813.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $814.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $48.30 for the day and closed at $1,718.73

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (down previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,117.01.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,860,651. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $480,471,000 after acquiring an additional 251,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

