Traders Sell Goldman Sachs Group (GS) on Strength (GS)

Investors sold shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $121.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $159.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.94 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Goldman Sachs Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Goldman Sachs Group traded up $0.78 for the day and closed at $200.50

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,263,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,540 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 24,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/traders-sell-goldman-sachs-group-gs-on-strength-gs.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.