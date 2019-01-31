Traders Buy Shares of Texas Instruments (TXN) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $127.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.27 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Texas Instruments had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded down ($1.33) for the day and closed at $101.35Specifically, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 4,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $418,991.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,546.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,052 shares of company stock worth $4,548,793. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 807,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 807,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,763,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,549,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,525,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,837,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,661,000 after purchasing an additional 337,435 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

