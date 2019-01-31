Traders Buy Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $98.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.62 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Norfolk Southern had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Norfolk Southern traded down ($0.64) for the day and closed at $167.74

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,061,640,000 after purchasing an additional 555,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

