Traders Buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $107.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.35 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hewlett Packard Enterprise had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise traded down ($0.29) for the day and closed at $15.37Specifically, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $227,391.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,505 shares of company stock worth $3,206,223 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Weakness Following Insider Selling” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/traders-buy-hewlett-packard-enterprise-hpe-on-weakness-following-insider-selling.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.