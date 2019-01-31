Tourist Token Price Up 8.6% This Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and DDEX. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $44,819.00 and approximately $26,966.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.01863707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00177707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00200538 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 7,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,703,323,630 tokens. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

