Total SA (TOT) Position Lowered by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Total comprises 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Total by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Total by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

NYSE:TOT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,124. Total SA has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were paid a $0.7267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

