Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIH. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Katherine Anne Rethy purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,660.00.

TSE:TIH traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$58.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,751. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$46.24 and a 52 week high of C$68.11.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.41000028309876 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.