Tivity Health (TVTY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tivity Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

TVTY stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

