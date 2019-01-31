Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,328. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/timber-creek-capital-management-llc-takes-position-in-diamondback-energy-inc-fang.html.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.