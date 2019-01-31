Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H (BSJM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 284,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,877. INVESCO EXCHANG/BULLETSHARES 2022 H has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

