Thomas A. Gendron Sells 13,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WWD traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,778. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 83,893 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,912,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

