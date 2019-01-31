TheStreet Upgrades Lithia Motors (LAD) to “B-“

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research set a $106.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Craig Hallum set a $103.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.
Shares of LAD opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $127.05.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.