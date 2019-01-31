TheStreet Upgrades Lithia Motors (LAD) to “B-“

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research set a $106.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Craig Hallum set a $103.00 target price on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of LAD opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $127.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

