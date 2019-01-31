The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,314,624 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,012,779 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 324,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,875,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $386,155.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,967 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

