TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Trading Down 1%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 48,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,205,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99,001.33% and a negative return on equity of 185.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $153,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 753,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 283,910 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 221.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

