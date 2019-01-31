Terry Macgibbon Sells 58,000 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Terry Macgibbon sold 58,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,397,200.

Terry Macgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 28th, Terry Macgibbon sold 42,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$588,420.00.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -358.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$7.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.44.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.629999977950001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

