Ternium (TX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut Ternium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Santander cut Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Banco Santander cut Ternium to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. Ternium has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 11.58%. Ternium’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

