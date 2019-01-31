Teekay Tankers (TNK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $1.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNK. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.65 to $1.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.11.

TNK stock remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $273.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.39. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 7,102,870 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

